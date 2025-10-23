Teams Monitoring Saints WRs Chris Olave & Rashid Shaheed Ahead Of Trade Deadline

According to Jordan Schultz, teams around the NFL are monitoring Saints WRs Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed ahead of the trade deadline.

Schultz notes that Olave still has a year left on his contract, while Shaheed is set to be an unrestricted free agent. According to Schultz, teams are watching to see if New Orleans extends one or both players.

Last week, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Saints have been trying to work out a long-term deal with Olave.

Russini added that despite his name being in the rumor mill as a trade candidate, New Orleans is looking to get a deal done at some point in the near future.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also mentioned in recent weeks that Shaheed was among several Saints players who either have drawn interest or are expected to draw interest ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Among the players Rapoport mentioned, Shaheed would likely draw the most interest, and he’s in the final year of his contract as well.

Rapoport said time will tell how receptive Saints GM Mickey Loomis is to trade interest, as he still wants to try and remain competitive even though New Orleans is clearly rebuilding. He adds Loomis is sensitive to the idea that the team is conducting a fire sale, believing it hurts morale.

The Saints are 1-6 to start the season and could use more picks for the future as they work their way out of years of being tight against the cap.

Olave, 25, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave was entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that included a $11,195,909 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $15.49 million guaranteed for 2026.

In 2025, Olave has appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 44 passes on 71 targets for 440 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Shaheed, 27, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights-free agent before signing a new extension in lieu of a restricted free agent tender. He’s due $4.2 million in 2025 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Shaheed has appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 30 passes on 45 targets for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Olave and Shaheed as it becomes available.