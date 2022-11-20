Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Suffers Torn ACL

The University of Tennessee announced Sunday that QB Hendon Hooker suffered an ACL tear.

Given the severity of his injury, it’s unlikely that Hooker will be able to take part in the draft process next year.

Hooker will be one of the more interesting quarterbacks to watch in next year’s draft class, as a number of draft outlets had him rated as a mid-round pick.

Hooker has been in the Heisman race this season and Dane Brugler noted that there is some “Geno Smith to his game, which has become a positive considering the way Smith has played in 2022.”

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over the course of five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.