Tests Confirm High-Ankle Sprain For Browns LB Carson Schwesinger

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, tests confirmed a high-ankle sprain for Browns second-round LB Carson Schwesinger.

According to Ian Rapoport, the injury typically keeps players out for 4-6 weeks. Rapoport mentioned Schwesinger left the locker room in a walking boot after Week 8’s loss to the Patriots.

Rapoport adds the injury isn’t believed to be major, and they will reevaluate where he’s at after the team’s Week 9 bye.

Schwesinger, 22, walked on at UCLA before being a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award and Burlsworth Trophy in 2024. For his performance that season, he was also named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.

He was selected by the Browns with the first pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $11,800,400 rookie contract that includes a $5,222,108 signing bonus.

In three seasons with UCLA, Schwesinger appeared in 38 games for the Bruins and recorded 163 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

In 2025, Schwesinger has appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 64 tackles, one sack, and one interception.