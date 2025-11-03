Tests Confirmed Torn ACL For Packers TE Tucker Kraft

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, tests confirmed a torn ACL for Packers TE Tucker Kraft, ending his season.

Kraft, 24, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2025, Kraft appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns.