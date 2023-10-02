Kenny Pickett Could Have ‘Short-Term Absence’ Due To Bone Bruise

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports that Steelers QB Kenny Pickett‘s suffered a bone bruise in his knee that could result in a “short-term” absence.

It’s still possible Pickett plays in Week 5, but with a bye next week, it’s possible the Steelers could hold him out.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that initial tests on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett‘s knee “didn’t point to an ACL injury” and the hope is that he’ll have only “a brief absence” with the injury he suffered on Sunday.

Pickett was sacked during the game against the Texans had his legs somewhat pinned underneath him. Pickett immediately grabbed his knee and had to be helped off the field.

The Steelers will turn to Mitch Trubisky while Pickett is out of the lineup.

Pickett, 25, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

Entering today’s game, Pickett had appeared in three games and completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 689 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.