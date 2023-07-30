Texans Activate DL Sheldon Rankins From NFI List

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are activating DL Sheldon Rankins from the non-football illness list.

Rankins, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12.8 million contract when the Saints picked up his fifth-year option worth $7.7 million for the 2020 season.

New Orleans reworked Rankins’ contract before the start of the 2020 regular season, which allowed him to become a free agent in 2021. He later signed a two-year contract worth up to $17 million with the Jets.

Back in March, Rankins signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Texans.

In 2022, Rankins appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 43 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble.