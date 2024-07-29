Texans Activate FB Andrew Beck

The Houston Texans activated FB Andrew Beck from the active/PUP list on Monday, per Aaron Wilson.

Beck, 28, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas before he was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Broncos.

He originally entered the league as a blocking tight end, but Denver opted to use him at fullback. The Broncos re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 before Beck departed in unrestricted free agency for a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Texans.

In 2023, Beck appeared in 15 games for the Texans and caught 11 passes on 13 targets for 55 yards and two touchdowns, adding three carries for five yards and one touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.