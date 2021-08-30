Texans Activate LT Laremy Tunsil From COVID-19 List, Waive Two

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Texans activated LT Laremy Tunsil from the COVID-19 list on Monday.

Houston also waived LB Tae Davis and CB Cornell Armstrong with injury designations.

Tunsil, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option last year.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Tunsil appeared in 14 games for the Texans and made 14 starts for them at left tackle.