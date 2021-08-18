Texans Activate OT Tytus Howard From COVID-19 List, Waive OL Roderick Johnson

The Houston Texans officially activated OT Tytus Howard and OL Roderick Johnson from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
The Texans also placed Johnson on waivers.
Howard, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $12,225,554 rookie contract that included a $6,911,312 signing bonus.
The Texans will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Howard in 2022.
In 2020, Howard appeared in 14 games for the Texans, making 14 starts for them.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!