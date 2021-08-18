Texans Activate OT Tytus Howard From COVID-19 List, Waive OL Roderick Johnson

The Houston Texans officially activated OT Tytus Howard and OL Roderick Johnson from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The Texans also placed Johnson on waivers.

Howard, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $12,225,554 rookie contract that included a $6,911,312 signing bonus.

The Texans will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Howard in 2022.

In 2020, Howard appeared in 14 games for the Texans, making 14 starts for them.