Texans Activating DE Chase Winovich From PUP List

Per Brooks Kubena, Texans DE Chase Winovich has been removed from the active/PUP list and has returned to practice for the team.

He was placed on the list at the start of camp but players can come off the list at any time once they’re ready to start practicing.

Winovich is competing for a roster spot for the Texans this summer after signing as a free agent this offseason.

Winovich, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.

Winovich was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Texans.

In 2022, Winovich appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 20 tackles, one sack and a pass defense.