Texans Also Interested In Cory Undlin & Marquand Manuel For DC Job

The Houston Texans have interest in 49ers passing game specialist Cory Undlin and Jets DB coach Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator job, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wilson reports that the Texans have formally requested permission from the Jets to interview Manuel for their defensive coordinator position.

Manuel was in the running for the Panthers’ defensive coordinator position this offseason.

Manuel, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach. After three seasons in Seattle, the Falcons hired him as their secondary coach and he worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Falcons dismissed Manuel following the 2018 season. He joined the Eagles coaching staff as a secondary coach in 2020, then left for the safeties coach role with the Jets in 2021.

In 2018, the Falcons’ defense ranked No. 28 in yards allowed, No. 25 in points allowed, No. 25 in rushing yards allowed and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.