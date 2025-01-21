Texans Announce 11 Futures Signings For 2025

The Texans announced that they have signed 11 players to futures deals for the 2025 season.
The following is a list of players being signed by the Texans:
- G Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
- CB Anthony Averett
- DE Solomon Byrd
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- WR Xavier Johnson
- RB Jawhar Jordan
- CB Gregory Junior
- DT Jayden Peevy
- QB Kedon Slovis
- RB J.J. Taylor
- S Russ Yeast
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.
Taylor, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots. New England cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad.
He signed a futures deal with the Patriots back in January of 2023 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
Taylor later joined the Texans’ practice squad and has bounced on and off of their active roster this season.
In 2024, Taylor appeared in five games for the Texans and rushed 10 times for 44 yards.
