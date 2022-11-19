Texans Announce Four Roster Moves Including Waiving DL Jaleel Johnson

The Houston Texans announced four roster moves on Saturday for their Week 11 game.

The full list includes:

Texans activated DL Michael Dwumfour from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Texans elevated DB Cobi Francis and DB Will Redmond to their active roster.

and DB to their active roster. Texans waived DL Jaleel Johnson.

Johnson, 27, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans in 2020.

He was among the Texans’ final roster cuts and had a brief stint with the Saints before rejoining Houston for the 2021 season. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal for 2022 but was placed on IR and later released. The Falcons signed him to their practice squad but was later added to the Texans’ roster.

In 2022, Johnson has appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded five tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.