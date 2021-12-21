Texans Announce Four Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced four roster moves on Tuesday ahead of their Week 16 game.

The full list includes:

Texans placed DL Jaleel Johnson on the COVID-19 list.

on the COVID-19 list. Texans signed DL Xavier Williams and DL Ron’Dell Carter .

and DL . Texans signed LB Josh Watson to their practice squad.

Johnson, 27, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans back in April. However, Houston released him during final cuts.

The Saints signed Johnson to their practice squad, but he later opted to join the Texans a few weeks into the regular season.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 21 tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.