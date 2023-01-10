Texans Announce Seven Futures Signings For 2023

The Houston Texans announced Tuesday that they’ve signed seven players to futures contracts for the 2023 season.

The full list includes:

WR Alex Bachman RB Gerrid Doaks WR Drew Estrada WR Johnny Johnson III DE Adedayo Odeleye DB D’Angelo Ross TE Mason Schreck

Doaks, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of Cincinnati in 2021. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad.

He re-signed with Miami to a futures deal last offseason but was among their final cuts, once again. He was on and off of the Texans’ practice squad this season.

During his four years at Cincinnati, Doaks rushed for 1,712 yards on 331 carries (5.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.