Texans Announce Six Moves Including Activating OT Tytus Howard

The Houston Texans announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 5 game.

The full list of moves include:

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal on the fifth-year option and was set to make $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

He signed a three-year, $56 million extension with the Texans.

In 2022, Howard appeared in 17 games for the Texans, making 17 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 41 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.