Texans Announce They Finished Second Interview With DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans announced they have completed additional discussions with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans about their head coaching vacancy.

Ryans has emerged as the frontrunner for the job and there appears to be mutual interest between the two sides.

We’re at the point where it would be a big surprise if the Texans ended up not hiring Ryans.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Houston before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia. He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers.

San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers’ defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.

