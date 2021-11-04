Texans Announce Tyrod Taylor Will Start Week 9 Against Dolphins

Texans HC David Culley told reporters that veteran QB Tyrod Taylor will start for Houston this week against the Dolphins, per Aaron Reiss.

Taylor has been recovering from a hamstring injury which the Texans have handled cautiously. He takes back over from third-round QB Davis Mills, who started six games in his absence.

Taylor, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick last year.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Texans and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards and a touchdown.