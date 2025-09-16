Texans Bringing Back S Jalen Mills To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are signing veteran S Jalen Mills to the practice squad.

He spent some time with Houston in training camp this August.

Mills, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.

New England re-signed Mills last year and converted him back to safety. He signed another one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but was released during the season and caught on with the Jets. Mills signed with Houston this offseason following a successful workout.

In 2024, Mills appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 44 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and six pass deflections.