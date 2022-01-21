Texans Bringing In Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon For Second Interview

Zac Jackson reports the Houston Texans are setting up a second HC interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon.

Aaron Wilson reports that Gannon has made an “extremely strong impression” on the Texans and “knocked it out of the park” during his interview with Houston along with the Broncos and Vikings.

Gannon is the first know candidate to have earned a second interview with the Texans.

The full list of the Texans’ HC candidates includes:

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) FAU WRs coach Hines Ward (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers OC Joe Lombardi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former NFL QB Josh McCown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo

Gannon, 39, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator last year.

In 2021, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 10 in fewest yards allowed, No. 18 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.