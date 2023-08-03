Texans CB Steven Nelson Agrees To Upgraded Contract

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans CB Steven Nelson has signed an upgraded contract with the team that can now be worth up to $6.5 million.

He previously was scheduled to make $4.5 million this upcoming season and is still scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Although Nelson likely would have liked a new contract extension, a slight pay boost, likely via incentives, is better than nothing.

He switched agents earlier this offseason and was not in Houston for voluntary OTAs.

Nelson, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Oregon State back in 2015. He finished his four-year, $2.902 million rookie contract with the Chiefs before signing a three-year, $25 million contract with the Steelers in 2019.

Nelson was owed a base salary of $8,250,000 for the 2021 season when Pittsburgh released him. He later signed a one-year contract with the Eagles. The Texans signed Nelson to a two-year, $10 million deal the following offseason.

In 2022, Nelson appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 52 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and seven pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 46 cornerback out of 118 qualifying players.