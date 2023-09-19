Texans CB Tavierre Thomas Undergoing Surgery For Broken Hand

Aaron Wilson of KPRC, citing league sources, reports that Texans CB Tavierre Thomas suffered a broken bone in his hand against the Colts and will be undergoing surgery for the issue.

According to Wilson, Thomas played through the injury on Sunday with a soft cast on his hand.

Thomas, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Cardinals but lasted just a few months in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Browns claimed Thomas off of waivers and he remained with Cleveland until signing with the Texans ahead of the 2021 season.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded 11 tackles and a forced fumble.