Texans Claim C Drake Jackson, Waive LS Mitchell Fabroni

The Houston Texans claimed center Drake Jackson off waivers from the Lions on Tuesday and waived long snapper Mitchell Fabroni, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jackson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Kentucky this past April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions.

Jackson was a four-year starter at Kentucky and earned an honorable mention for All-American honors last season to go along with a second-team All-SEC selection.

During his four-year college career, Jackson appeared in 48 games and started 45 at the center position.