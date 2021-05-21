Texans Claim OL Geron Christian Off Waivers From Washington

The Houston Texans have claimed OL Geron Christian off of waivers from Washington on Friday.

Christian, 24, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus.

Christian was waived by Washington on Thursday.

In 2020, Christian started six games for Washington at tackle.

