Texans Claim OL Geron Christian Off Waivers From Washington

The Houston Texans have claimed OL Geron Christian off of waivers from Washington on Friday.
@geron_christian has been claimed by the @HoustonTexans today. @AdamSchefter @MikeGarafolo @diannaESPN @HoustonChron #Nfl #NFLNews pic.twitter.com/W2g6pHccIj
— Elite Loyalty Sports (@ELSportsLLC) May 21, 2021
Christian, 24, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus.
Christian was waived by Washington on Thursday.
In 2020, Christian started six games for Washington at tackle.
