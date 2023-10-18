Texans Claim OLB Myjai Sanders Off Waivers, Cut LB Cory Littleton

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans have claimed OLB Myjai Sanders off the waiver wire from the Cardinals.

The former third-round pick in 2022 was just waived by Arizona yesterday after no trade offers materialized. He has not played yet this season after going on injured reserve before the season.

In a corresponding move, the Texans released LB Cory Littleton, per the NFL transaction wire.

Sanders, 24, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati and earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and 2020. The Cardinals used the No. 100 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,044,908 contract that included a $849,024 signing bonus.

In 2022, Sanders appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 23 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and three pass deflections.