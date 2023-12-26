Texans Claim S Kareem Jackson Off Waivers From Broncos

The Houston Texans have claimed veteran S Kareem Jackson off of waivers from the Broncos on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jackson just returned from suspension before being waived by the Broncos.

Jackson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in eight games and recorded 51 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections.