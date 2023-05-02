Texans Claim S Tyree Gillespie Off Waivers From Jaguars

The Houston Texans have claimed S Tyree Gillespie off waivers from the Jaguars, per the NFL transaction wire.

He was waived yesterday to help make room for their class of undrafted free agents.

Gillespie, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when the Raiders opted to trade him to the Titans for a seventh-round pick.

Gillespie lasted just a few weeks in Tennessee and was ultimately waived before the start of the 2022 season. From there, the Jaguars claimed him off waivers and signed him to their practice squad.

He returned on a futures deal for the 2023 season but was waived after the draft.

In 2022, Gillespie appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded no statistics.