Texans Claim WR Amari Rodgers Off Waivers From Packers

DJ Bien-Aime reports that the Texans have claimed Packers WR Amari Rodgers off of waivers from the Packers.
The Texans held the No. 1 waiver claim and therefore didn’t have to wait until 4 pm EST to claim Rodgers from Green Bay.
Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft
Rodgers is in the second year of a four-year, $4,899,896 contract that includes a $923,561 signing bonus.
In 2022, Rodgers has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught four of eight targets for 50 yards and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!