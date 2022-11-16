Texans Claim WR Amari Rodgers Off Waivers From Packers

DJ Bien-Aime reports that the Texans have claimed Packers WR Amari Rodgers off of waivers from the Packers.

The Texans held the No. 1 waiver claim and therefore didn’t have to wait until 4 pm EST to claim Rodgers from Green Bay.

Rodgers, 23, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-ACC as a senior. The Packers drafted Rodgers with pick No. 85 overall in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft

Rodgers is in the second year of a four-year, $4,899,896 contract that includes a $923,561 signing bonus.

In 2022, Rodgers has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught four of eight targets for 50 yards and no touchdowns.