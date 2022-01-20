Texans Claiming DL Kingsley Keke Off Waivers From Packers

According to Field Yates, the Texans are claiming DL Kingsley Keke off of waivers from the Packers.

Yates notes that the move is deferred until after the Super Bowl.

Keke, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of Texas A&M back in 2019.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2,833,264, including a $313,264 signing bonus, $313,264 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $708,316.

In 2021, Keke appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 19 tackles, two and a half sacks, and a forced fumble.