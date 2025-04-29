Texans Claiming OL Jake Andrews Off Waivers From Patriots

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Texans are claiming OL Jake Andrews off waivers from the Patriots.

Andrews, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2023 draft out of Troy. He signed a four-year, $4.6 million rookie deal through 2026 but was waived by New England this offseason.

In 2023, Andrews appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and made one start at center.