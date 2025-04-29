Texans Claiming OL Jake Andrews Off Waivers From Patriots

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Texans are claiming OL Jake Andrews off waivers from the Patriots.
Andrews, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2023 draft out of Troy. He signed a four-year, $4.6 million rookie deal through 2026 but was waived by New England this offseason.
In 2023, Andrews appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and made one start at center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!