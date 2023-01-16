Texans Complete Interview With Sean Payton

The Houston Texans have completed their interview with former Saints HC Sean Payton, according to Ian Rapoport.

It’s worth noting that the Saints will likely seek a first-round pick for Payton.

Carolina and Denver are also in the mix for his services.

The Texans also have requested interviews or have interviewed the following candidates:

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

Lions OC Ben Johnson

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

Eagles OC Shane Steichen

Giants OC Mike Kafka

Rams assistant HC Thomas Brown

Payton, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

