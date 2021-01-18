Texans Complete Interviews With Eric Bieniemy, Matt Eberflus, Leslie Frazier & David Culley

The Houston Texans announced Monday that they’ve completed interviews with Colts DC Matt Eberflus, Bills DC Leslie Frazier, Ravens WRs coach David Culley and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for their head-coaching position.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Texans’ job:

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens assistant head coach/WRs coach David Culley (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Interviewed)

Bieniemy, 51, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator.

Frazier, 61, played five seasons for the Bears and was part of the 1985 team that won the Super Bowl.

Frazier began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

Eberflus, 49, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out last year. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

In 2020, Eberflus’ defense ranked No. 8 in yards allowed, No. 10 in points allowed, No. 2 in rushing yards allowed and No. 20 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more regarding the Texans’ head coaching search as the news is available.