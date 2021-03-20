Texans Create $10.16M Of Cap Room By Reworking LT Laremy Tunsil’s Contract

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans have restructured LT Laremy Tunsil‘s contract by converting his 2021 salary into a $15.16M signing bonus and in turn creating $10.16 million of cap room for them to work with this offseason.

According to Wilson, Tunsil’s new salary-cap figures have gone up from $21.1 million in 2021 to $26.15 million and $21.75 million in 2023 to $26.8 million.

However, the final two years of Tunsil’s deal remain in 2023-2024 remain unchanged.

Tunsil, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option last year.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Tunsil appeared in 14 games for the Texans and made 14 starts for them at left tackle.