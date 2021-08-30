Texans Cut Five Players

The Houston Texans have begun trimming their roster down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The full list of roster cuts for the Texans includes:

Izzo, 25, was drafted in the seventh round by the Patriots out of Florida State in 2018. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract.

The Patriots traded Izzo to the Texans for a seventh-round pick this past March.

In 2020, Izzo appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 13 passes for 199 yards and no touchdowns.

Douglas, 25, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders this offseason, but Las Vegas released him last week.

The Texans signed Douglas to a contract soon after.

In 2020, Douglas appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 62 tackles, no interceptions and nine pass deflections.