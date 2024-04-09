Texans Cut Three Players

The Houston Texans announced they have cut three players; DE Myjai Sanders, WR Alex Bachman and S Josh Thompson

We have made roster moves. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 9, 2024

Sanders, 25, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati and earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and 2020. The Cardinals used the No. 100 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $5,044,908 contract that included a $849,024 signing bonus when the Cardinals waived him. The Texans claimed Sanders off waivers.

In 2023, Sanders appeared in seven games for the Texans and recorded seven total tackles and one tackle for loss.