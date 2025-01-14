Texans Cut WR Diontae Johnson, Placed TE Cade Stover On IR

The Houston Texans announced they have cut WR Diontae Johnson on Tuesday.

We have waived Diontae Johnson and made another roster move. pic.twitter.com/gjFKOc5COS — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 14, 2025

Johnson’s turbulent season continues, as the Texans have now become the fourth team in less than 12 months to send him packing.

He wore out his welcome with the Panthers who traded him midseason to the Ravens for peanuts after acquiring him from the Steelers this offseason.

Johnson had the same amount of suspensions (1) as receptions in Baltimore, and frustration over his role led to the Ravens releasing him. The Texans claimed him off waivers and he was marginally more productive, with three catches in two games.

Aaron Wilson notes Johnson was visibly upset and had to be calmed down by teammates after Houston’s playoff win this weekend, as he had just one catch in the game.

The team also announced TE Cade Stover was placed on injured reserve.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

Carolina then traded him to the Ravens midseason for another swap of picks.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers, Ravens and Texans and caught 33 passes on 67 targets for 375 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Stover, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Texans selected him with the No. 123 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Stover is in the first year of a four-year, $4,758,940 contract with a $738,940 signing bonus.

In 2024, Stover appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 15 catches on 22 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown.