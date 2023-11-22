Texans DE Dylan Horton Taking Leave For Personal Health Matter

The Houston Texans and fourth-round DE Dylan Horton announced the rookie will be taking an indefinite leave from the team to deal with a personal health matter.

Horton didn’t provide any other details but said there would be updates later.

Horton, 22, was a three-year starter at TCU. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection as a senior. The Texans used the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round on him.

He signed a four-year, $4.641 million rookie contract that included a $801,044 signing bonus.

In 2023, Horton appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.