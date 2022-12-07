Texans Designate DL Jonathan Greenard & DB Grayland Arnold To Return

The Texans have designated DL Jonathan Greenard and DB Grayland Arnold to return from injured reserve this week.

Greenard, 25, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors last season before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus.

In 2022, Greenard has appeared in four games for the Texans, recording six tackles and one-and-a-half sacks.