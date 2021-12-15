Texans Designated DL Jordan Jenkins To Return From IR

The Houston Texans announced Wednesday that they’ve designated DL Jordan Jenkins to return from injured reserve.
— Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 15, 2021
This opens a three-week window of time for the Texans to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.
Jenkins, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract before returning to New York on a one-year, $5 million deal.
Jenkins then signed a two-year deal with the Texans back in March while testing the free-agent market.
In 2021, Jenkins has appeared in seven games for the Texans and recorded 16 tackles and one and a half sacks.
