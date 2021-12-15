Texans Designated DL Jordan Jenkins To Return From IR

The Houston Texans announced Wednesday that they’ve designated DL Jordan Jenkins to return from injured reserve.

DL Jordan Jenkins has been Designated for Return. — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 15, 2021

This opens a three-week window of time for the Texans to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Jenkins, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract before returning to New York on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Jenkins then signed a two-year deal with the Texans back in March while testing the free-agent market.

In 2021, Jenkins has appeared in seven games for the Texans and recorded 16 tackles and one and a half sacks.