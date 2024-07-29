Texans DL Denico Autry Suspended Six Games

The NFL has suspended Texans DL Denico Autry for the first six games of the 2024 season for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy, per Ian Rapoport.

Autry says he did not knowingly ingest the substance and released a statement explaining his side of things.

#Texans DE Denico Autry is being suspended 6 games for violating NFL policy against performance enhancing drugs. He has released a statement saying, “It was important to me that the NFL know that I did not intentionally or even knowingly ingest a banned substance.“ Full: pic.twitter.com/1zc7k8eyTb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2024

The veteran was one of Houston’s notable offseason additions, so this is a blow to their defensive line.

Autry, 33, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in 2014 but was waived after a week and claimed by the Raiders.

The Raiders decided to waive him later on and signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. Las Vegas promoted him to the active roster back in 2014 and signed him to one-year deals three years in a row.

The Colts signed him to a three-year, $17.8 million deal back in 2018. He played out the final year of his contract and eventually signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract with the Titans in 2021.

After playing out that deal, Autry signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Texans in 2024.

In 2023, Autry appeared all in 17 games for the Titans and recorded 50 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Autry as the news is available.