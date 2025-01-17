Texans Elevate Two Players From PS For Divisional Round

The Houston Texans announced they elevated RB J.J. Taylor and FB Andrew Beck from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the AFC Divisional Round.

We have elevated Andrew Beck and J.J. Taylor from the practice squad for the AFC Divisional Round. pic.twitter.com/99z05GQVNK — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 17, 2025

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots. New England cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Patriots back in January of 2023 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Taylor later joined the Texans’ practice squad and has bounced on and off of their active roster so far this season.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in five games for the Texans and rushed 10 times for 44 yards (4.4) YPC and no touchdowns.