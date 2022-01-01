Texans Elevating Seven Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Houston Texans announced that there are seven players being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

The full list of players being elevated includes:

  1. RB Jaylen Samuels
  2. CB Cre’Von LeBlanc
  3. WR Jordan Veasy
  4. OL Jordan Steckler
  5. LB Josh Watson
  6. WR Jalen Camp
  7. DT Michael Dwumfour

Samuels, 25, was selected in the fifth round out of North Carolina State by the Steelers in 2018. He originally signed a four-year, $2,718,064 contract that included a $258,064 signing bonus.

He was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad. Pittsburgh cut him loose earlier this week. 

In 2020, Samuels played in three games for the Steelers, recording nine rushes for 28 yards and a touchdown with nine catches for 46 yards.

