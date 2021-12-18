Texans Elevating Three Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans are elevating three players to their active roster including WR Jordan Veasy, S Grayland Arnold, and LB Connor Strachan.

Veasy, 26, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Jaguars late in the year.

Veasy signed a futures deal with the Colts in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2020. He would later have a brief stint on the Bills’ practice squad. From there, Washington added him to their taxi squad before placing him on injured reserve coming out of training camp.

During his two-year college career, Veasy caught 63 passes for 797 yards and nine touchdowns in 22 career games.