Texans Evaluating QB Davis Mills With Draft In Mind

According to Adam Schefter, as the Texans turn to third-round QB Davis Mills as the starter for the remainder of the season, they have their eyes set on the 2022 NFL Draft.

If Mills plays well and Houston still ends up with a top-three pick, Schefter says the Texans could look to take one of the top pass rushers in this coming class.

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux are both looking like potential candidates early in the draft process.

If Mills struggles, however, Schefter notes the Texans have to consider taking a quarterback with that first-round pick even though it’s not regarded as a particularly good year for the position.

For more on the 2022 quarterback class, check out our Thanksgiving issue of NFLTR Review.

Schefter adds Houston’s decision to go with Mills reflects GM Nick Caserio‘s desire to evaluate everyone on the team, including the coaching staff, going down the final stretch and looking ahead to 2022.

Mills, 23, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He’s in the first year of his four-year, $5.2 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $660,000 this season.

In 2021, Mills has appeared in eight games and recorded 146 completions on 223 pass attempts (65.5 percent) for 1,406 yards seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions.