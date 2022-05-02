Texans Exercise Fifth-Year Option For OT Tytus Howard

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are picking up the fifth-year option for OT Tytus Howard.

Houston has shuttled Howard back and forth between a couple of different positions, so it wasn’t always a given that they’d pick up the option.

The fifth-year option is projected to be $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Howard, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. He’s in the fourth year of his four-year, $12,225,554 rookie contract that included a $6,911,312 signing bonus.

In 2021, Howard appeared in 15 games for the Texans, making 11 starts at left guard and four starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 72 guard out of 82 qualifying players.