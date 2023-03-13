Texans Expected To Pursue Cardinals DL Zach Allen

John McClain expects the Texans to pursue Cardinals DE Zach Allen in free agency.

McClain notes that new Texans DC Matt Burke was Allen’s defensive line coach last season.

Allen, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals out of Boston College back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.3 million and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 this season.

In 2022, Allen appeared in 13 games and recorded 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and eight pass defenses.

