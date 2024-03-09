Texans Re-Signing S Eric Murray

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are re-signing S Eric Murray to a one-year contract.

Murray, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was later traded to the Browns in return for DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

Murray played out the final year of his four-year, $2,967,304 contract before signing with the Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million in 2020. He reworked his deal in 2022 to add another year in 2023.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Murray appeared in six games and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions, and one forced fumble.