Texans Expected To Sign C Jimmy Morrissey To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, citing a league source, reports that the Texans are expected to sign C Jimmy Morrissey to a one-year contract.

Morrissey, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. He signed to a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Las Vegas’ practice squad.

The Texans later signed Morrissey off of the Raiders’ practice squad in October.

In 2021, Morrissey appeared in five games for the Texans, starting four games at center.

During his college career, Morrissey appeared in 47 games with 46 at center and one at right guard. He earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2018, first-team honors in 2019, and second-team in 2020.