Texans Expected To Sign DE DeMarcus Walker

According to Manish Mehta, the Texans are nearing a deal to sign DE DeMarcus Walker to a contract on Friday.

Houston brought Walker in for a visit yesterday, so they are clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Walker, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Walker appeared in 13 games and recorded 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.