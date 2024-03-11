Texans Expected To Sign LB Azeez Al-Shaair

The Houston Texans are expected to sign LB Azeez Al-Shaair, according to Dianna Russini.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the deal is for three years, $34 million.

Al-Shaair, 26, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019.

Al-Shaair returned to San Francisco on a one-year restricted deal in 2022. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason.

In 2023, Azeez Al-Shaair appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 163 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery and four passes defended.